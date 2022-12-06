MinePlex (PLEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.73 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $32.73 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009522 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00502353 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,077,602 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

