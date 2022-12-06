MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MINISO Group Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after buying an additional 502,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 455,039 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

