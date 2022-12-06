Mizuho Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMH. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

AMH stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,557,000 after buying an additional 1,943,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

