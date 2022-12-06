Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.
Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %
Mondelez International stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
