Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

