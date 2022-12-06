Monero Price Hits $143.06 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $74.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $143.06 or 0.00840665 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,017.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00467983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00114279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00654371 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00244849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00267488 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,210,113 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

