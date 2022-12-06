MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.06-$0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded MongoDB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $368.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.69. 3,808,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.90.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

