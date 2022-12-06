Moonbeam Market Cap Reaches $192.94 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $192.94 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00079618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025800 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,040,195 coins and its circulating supply is 460,434,287 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

