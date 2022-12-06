Morgan Stanley Boosts United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,010

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 990 ($12.07) to GBX 1,010 ($12.32) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,025 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($11.95) to GBX 990 ($12.07) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

