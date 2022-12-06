Morgan Stanley Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $176.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.97.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.