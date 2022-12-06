Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Holdings Lessened by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up approximately 2.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 72.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $20,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,435,452.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,026,558.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,242,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,941,385. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.61. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

