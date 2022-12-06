M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.35. 1,205,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.64. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 34.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 75.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

