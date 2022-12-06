Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$16.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.87.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

About Mullen Group

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.