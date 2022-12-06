Multitude (ETR:FRU) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €2.90 ($3.05) and last traded at €2.90 ($3.05). 2,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.85 ($3.00).

Multitude Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.67 and a 200-day moving average of €2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00.

About Multitude

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

Featured Stories

