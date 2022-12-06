Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

MUSA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $285.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.01 and its 200-day moving average is $274.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.85. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 204.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

