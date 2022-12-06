Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 124,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.34. 61,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $394.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

