Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.04.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,580. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.07. The stock has a market cap of $214.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

