Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 14,163 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.77. 1,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.