Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 14,163 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
IVE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.77. 1,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
