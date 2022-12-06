Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,684,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,861,000 after purchasing an additional 884,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

