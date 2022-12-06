Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,645 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,875,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 371,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

