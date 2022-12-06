Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 242,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,212,143 shares.The stock last traded at $2.23 and had previously closed at $2.35.

The company has a market cap of $554.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

