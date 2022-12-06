NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

