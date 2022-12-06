National Beverage (FIZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.49% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect National Beverage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 31.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National Beverage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.