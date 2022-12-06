National Beverage (FIZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.49% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect National Beverage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Beverage Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 31.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National Beverage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Earnings History for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

