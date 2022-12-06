National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Position Lifted by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. National HealthCare comprises about 2.3% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

NHC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,743. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHC. TheStreet cut National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

