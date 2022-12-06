National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.77 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

