NEM (XEM) Market Capitalization Hits $293.93 Million

NEM (XEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. NEM has a market cap of $293.93 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

