NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (OTCMKTS:NETDY – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Company Profile
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) (NETDY)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETDY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.