Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 319.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.7% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 60,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Netflix by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $7.39 on Tuesday, reaching $305.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,566. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $632.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

