New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 817 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 108.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.67. 6,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.