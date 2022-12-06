New England Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $122.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,218. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

