New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,575,346. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $275.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.