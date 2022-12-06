New England Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,958. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

