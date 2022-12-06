New England Asset Management Inc. Has $540.36 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 9.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc. owned 1.59% of HP worth $540,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,207,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.3% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 28,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,933,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.