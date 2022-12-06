New England Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

