New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,747 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $110.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

