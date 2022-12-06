New England Asset Management Inc. Purchases 763 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

LHX traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.