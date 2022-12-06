New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.38. 24,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,995. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

