New England Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.26. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,800. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

