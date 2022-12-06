New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Marshall Lux Acquires 6,000 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marshall Lux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 549,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,418,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 97,084 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.