Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

