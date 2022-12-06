Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

