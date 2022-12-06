Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Newmont has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 121.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

NYSE NEM opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,564,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Newmont by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,178,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 152,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

