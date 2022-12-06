Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 216.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 465,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 194,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,236. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Donald Win Young bought 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,547.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

