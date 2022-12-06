NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Up 10%

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shot up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

NexOptic Technology Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

