NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading 0% Higher

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.52 and last traded at $43.52. 3,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.