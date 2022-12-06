Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 939,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 275,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,710,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

