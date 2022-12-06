Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 233.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339,610 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 48.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,516.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,691,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,516.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580. 58.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

