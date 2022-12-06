Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,124 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.09% of KL Acquisition worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 82.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 724,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 114,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

KL Acquisition Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

