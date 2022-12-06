Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 779,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of Powered Brands worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Powered Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in Powered Brands by 10.6% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 233,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Powered Brands Price Performance

Powered Brands stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

