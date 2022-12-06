Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,348 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 3.51% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

PFDR stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

