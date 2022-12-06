Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $8.25 Million Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,158 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of Athlon Acquisition worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWET. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 414.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,701,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,931,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 622,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 111,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 74.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SWET opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

About Athlon Acquisition

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

